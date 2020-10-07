UK PM Johnson spokesman: PM will speak to president of European counsel

The headlines on Brexit continue

A UK Johnson spokesman is saying:

PM Johnson will speak to president of European counsel to repeat Britain wants to work constructively and at pace on a deal: time is in short supply



concerning that the coronavirus cases are rising, particularly in the Northeast, Northwest of England, will not hesitate to take further action



Roche is working to resolve problem with supply chain urgently. Little to no impact on testing Meanwhile more from UK Frost (which are more negative).

We are some away from a deal.

We are having a decent discussion about what is and is not possible.



Difficult to agree the level of details the EU wants



Through it all, the GBPUSD remains below the 1.2880 level (home to the 200 hour moving average and 38.2% retracement of the move up from the September 23 low). Stay below is more bearish. The next target is at 1.28401 (the 50% retracement of the same move higher).