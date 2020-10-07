UK PM Johnson: This country has left the EU and we will take back full control on 1 January 2021

UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, sticking to his guns

The EU is reported yesterday to want to call his bluff but he's still keeping his cards close to the chest for now, so we will have to wait and see how things go in the next week.





The pound is weighed lower on the session after some pessimistic remarks by Ireland's Coveney, with news of a potential lockdown in parts of northern England not helping.





Cable has now fallen below its 200-hour MA, putting sellers in near-term control. There is still some minor support around 1.2840-50 and then 1.2815-20 before 1.2800:



