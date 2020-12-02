UK PM Johnson: Vaccines will allow us to reclaim our lives, get the economy moving again
UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, comments in parliament
- Vaccines should absolutely be on voluntary basis
- We have no ambition to make vaccines mandatory
- Strongly urges people to take up the vaccine
- Vaccine approval is not the end of the struggle against the virus
- It is important people do not get hopes up too soon about speed of vaccine rollout
Johnson is managing expectations as the vaccine hype in the UK is starting to generate waves across mainstream and social media. He also acknowledges that there will be logistical challenges to distribute the vaccine, so at least he is being somewhat honest.