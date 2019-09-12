UK PM Johnson: We will be ready for no-deal Brexit on 31 October

Comments by UK prime minister, Boris Johnson





Still hopeful of getting a Brexit deal

Parliament will have time to discuss a deal after European Council summit

If we can't get a deal at the end of next month, we will be ready to leave

Says that a no-deal Brexit planning paper is the worst-case scenario

Says UK is making sensible preparations for such a circumstance

Denies lying to the Queen over parliament prorogation

He also says that he sees a "rough landing area" for a Brexit deal to be struck. I'm not sure where that is but it's certainly not within the realms of the current withdrawal agreement.





The rest of his remarks aren't anything new but it continues to call into question his fate. If he isn't going to seek an extension, will he then just resign after 19 October?



