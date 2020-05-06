UK PM Johnson: We will want to get going with some lockdown changes on Monday

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Johnson says that he will outline the details for next steps this weekend

The UK had just only moved past the peak of the virus so this is a relatively quick turnaround, It also seems like the five tests outlined before may have been chucked out the window.

But let's wait and see what Johnson has in store for us this weekend. As of yesterday, the UK reported 4,406 new coronavirus cases - bringing the total confirmed cases to 194,990.

See here for global coronavirus case data
He could just end up announcing mild changes to the lockdown, so let's see.

