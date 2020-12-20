UK PM Johnson will chair an emergency meeting Monday as UK is nearly cut off from Europe
Its a COBRA meeting but make no mistake this is an emergency, hence my headline interpretation.
Many European countries have moved to restrict travel to and from the UK due to the seriously deteriorating COVID-19 situation. France has stepped further and has banned all incoming accompanied freight by road, air, sea or rail.
The UK COBR meeting will discuss
- the international travel bans
- and the freight flow impediments