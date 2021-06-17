UK reports 11,007 covid cases -- highest since February

The numbers in the UK continue to rise





We're still a long ways from the 62,000 daily cases in January but they're clearly moving in the wrong direction. 11,007 cases is the highest since February and a rise from 8811 yesterday and 7300 last Thursday.





Elsewhere the news is generally good with Indian cases down dramatically from the start of May and US cases continuing to fall. Even Latin America is flatlining.





Another place to watch is Russia, where cases have exploded in the past 10 days and new lockdowns are under consideration.







So far in the UK, higher cases haven't been met with more hospitalization but it's a spot to watch closely.

