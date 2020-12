Cases at 36,804 vs 7-day average of 29,121

Cases rose 33.517 yesterday



Deaths rise 691 vs 415 a day ago

The big problem with this chart is that the harsher measures started in late November, so you would have expected to see the continued drop. The same thing happened throughout Europe but this latest spike is only happening in the UK, and that's why virologists are so worried about this new strain.