UK social care minister says that cannot confirm when antibody tests will arrive

There are some mixed responses about this issue





UK top epidemiologist, Neil Ferguson, says that the tests are in the final stage of validation right now and could be hopefully ready to be use in "days rather than weeks".







ForexLive

If deployed on a mass scale, the tests should give the government a better idea on the spread of the virus and how intensive lockdown measures may have to be.

The government is trying to manage expectations but not delivering a firm date on the antibody tests but the scientific community remains more optimistic.