UK Spokesman: PM has created a new Downing Street economic team

UK Spokesman 

Spokesman for British PM Johnson says:
  • PM has created a new Downing Street economic team to be housed in number 10 and number 11 to jointly advise the Prime Minister and new Chancellor Sunak.
  • PM and Chancellor will work together to build this team over coming weeks
  • asked whether the new UK Chancellor will stick to fiscal rules that Javid employed, PM spokesman says has nothing to add
  • there have been extensive preparation taken already on the budget, Sunak was part of that and those preparations continue at pace
  • Says he thanked Sajid Javid for his work, Sunak will take forward preparation for the budget

