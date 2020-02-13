UK Spokesman: PM has created a new Downing Street economic team
UK Spokesman
Spokesman for British PM Johnson says:
- PM has created a new Downing Street economic team to be housed in number 10 and number 11 to jointly advise the Prime Minister and new Chancellor Sunak.
- PM and Chancellor will work together to build this team over coming weeks
- asked whether the new UK Chancellor will stick to fiscal rules that Javid employed, PM spokesman says has nothing to add
- there have been extensive preparation taken already on the budget, Sunak was part of that and those preparations continue at pace
- Says he thanked Sajid Javid for his work, Sunak will take forward preparation for the budget