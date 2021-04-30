UK study warns on covid variant risks for people who have only had one vaccine dose

This is significant





This is a problem and a negative for global growth.





Many countries are stretching the timelines between the first and second doses of vaccines so they can get more people partially vaccinated.







An Imperial College study of the Pfizer vaccine in UK healthcare workers found that people who have had only one dose are at risk from covid variants.







Risk trades have dipped back down on the headline. I'm looking for more details in terms of the potential severity. But take a place like Canada, which is staggering the doses by 4 months to get one jab into people faster. It should be widely available for a first dose in June and hopes are for the economy to mostly reopen afterwards but problems with vaccines and variants could push that back by months, and slow the recovery.

