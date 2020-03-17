UK Sunak: UK to make available 330B of guaranteed loans for businesses

UK finance minister Sunak

UK to make available GBP330B of guaranteed loans for businesses

will discuss support package for airlines, airports



if demand is greater, than I will provide as much capital as is required



to support liquidity for larger firms there will be new lending facility



to support lending toSMES, I'm extending business interruption loan scheme



both schemes will be up and running at the start of next week



transport minister and I will discuss support packages for airlines and airports



business leader meetings in the coming days to support their industries



on hospitality and leisure, says business and insurance on pandemic can claim



business and in hospitality and leisure will be given an additional cash grant



mortgage lenders will offer a 3 month mortgage holiday to those in difficulty

every single shop, pub and others in hospitality will pay no business rates for 12 months



in HS will get whatever resources it needs



these are only the 1st steps I will set out next stage in coming days



we are trying to find ways to help firms meet cost of employees without letting them go



both Prime Minister and I are in regular contact with G7 and G 20 colleagues



given the situation, the typical demand-side actions may not have the same benefit as they normally would

Meanwhile Prime Minister Boris Johnson is saying:

people have no reason to stockpile



we only have a few weeks to build thousands of ventilators



industry is responding with energy



the more zealously we can follow scientific advice, the more lies we can save and the quicker the economy will bounce back









The GBPUSD has picked itself up as the stimulus measures have been announced. The current price trades at 1.2083. That is up from a nice round low at 1.2000. The price moved up to test test the 100 bar moving average on the 5 minutes chart at 1.2091.