UK vaccine deployment minister says confident to meet target of vaccinating vulnerable by mid-February
Comments by UK vaccine deployment minister, Nadhim Zahawi
- Distribution network for vaccine can handle the volumes given to deliver
- Currently being constrained by both number of doses we have and the means we have to deploy them
That would be an encouraging start to the rollout plan but we'll see if things will continue to progress smoothly in the coming months so as to allow for a better economic reopening in the spring and especially in the summer season.
In the meantime, the UK still has to deal with a rather serious virus situation: