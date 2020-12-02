UK vaccine: Care home residents and workers are top priority in Phase 1 rollout
UK vaccine committee chair, Professor Wei Shen Lim, briefs the public
UK medical officials are briefing on the Pfizer vaccine now and reassuring that "no corners have been cut" and that they have gone through an extremely thorough review with the most rigorous scientific assessment on the vaccine.
- Care home residents and workers are top priority
- Then those 80 years and above
- Then healthcare workers, and then down the ages
- Phase 1 will hopefully vaccinate 90-99% of those at risk of dying from the virus
- Priority of vaccine is not dependent on regional tiers
They are adamant that it is safe for use, adding that there will be some protection after 12 days of the first dose and immunisation will only kick in 7 days after the second dose.