UK's Barclay arrives in Brussels for Brexit talks
Barclay will be meeting with Barnier this morning to hash things out furtherJust something to be aware of in case we do hear anything come out from either side. In case you missed out on the positive developments overnight:
- Johnson and Varadkar say they could see pathway to possible deal
- Irish Independent: Good progress made on trade issues
- Irish PM Varadkar: Meeting with PM Johnson was positive and promising
- Britain is proposing a pared down free-trade agreement to end Brexit stalemate
- Brexit: NI would leave the customs union, but "follow" EU customs rules
- Brexit: UK N. Ireland minister says mood, developments are really, really positive