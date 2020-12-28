UK's Gove: If AstraZeneca vaccine rollout goes well, we'll be in a place to lift restrictions quickly

Gove building up further optimism going into the new year

The UK is widely expected to approve the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine in the coming days, with the rollout then set to begin in the first week of January. The announcement is expected some time this week, as early as tomorrow so watch out for that.





While I wouldn't doubt the optimism as more vaccines are rolled out, I would take Gove's remarks with a pinch of salt. Up until Christmas eve, there has been just over 600,000 people that have been vaccinated in the UK.





While the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine may be easier to store/transport and is cheaper, it doesn't take away the fact that it is still going to take a long while before we see the impact of the vaccines on the health crisis in general.





In the meantime, the UK still has to deal with a staggering amount of cases and it is tough to see how the government can change things up despite such remarks by Gove.



