UK's Jenrick: EU needs to show flexibility on Brexit

Comments by UK housing secretary, Robert Jenrick





So far, EU has not shown flexibility

Unless the EU comes back to us with that, we will leave without a deal

We don't want a no-deal but we have to move forward

The UK is keeping with their 'hard' stance for the moment, but the narrative hasn't changed all too much since Johnson's statement at the end of last week. Brexit talks are still expected to continue later this week so we'll see how that goes.





Meanwhile, behind the scenes there are murmurs about the UK tweaking the internal market bill in an effort to reach a compromise with the EU, so there's that.




