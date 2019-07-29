UK's Raab: We are turbo-charging no-deal Brexit preparations
Comments by UK foreign secretary, Dominic Raab
- Says that "the undemocratic backstop must go"
- There will be a daily government committee looking at no-deal Brexit planning
- Says that Javid will set out further funds to prepare for leaving the EU
It's a reiteration from weekend remarks here as Boris Johnson's Brexit 'dream team' continue to work their magic. At the same time, more comments like these over the coming weeks will no doubt also turbo-charge the pound's move lower.