UMich August US prelim consumer sentiment 70.2 vs 81.2 expected

Consumer sentiment data from the University of Michigan:

University of Michigan sentiment
  • Prior was 81.2
  • Current conditions 77.9 vs 84.5 prior
  • Expectations 65.2 vs 79.0 prior
  • 1-year inflation 4.6% vs 4.7% prior
  • 5-10 year inflation 3.0% vs 2.8% prior
Yikes. That's the lowest since 2011, breaking the pandemic low. That's hard to believe. USD/JPY is under additional pressure on the release, down to 110.04. Treasury yields are falling, down 3.8 bps in 10s to 1.328%.
 

