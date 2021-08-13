UMich August US prelim consumer sentiment 70.2 vs 81.2 expected
Consumer sentiment data from the University of Michigan:
- Prior was 81.2
- Current conditions 77.9 vs 84.5 prior
- Expectations 65.2 vs 79.0 prior
- 1-year inflation 4.6% vs 4.7% prior
- 5-10 year inflation 3.0% vs 2.8% prior
Yikes. That's the lowest since 2011, breaking the pandemic low. That's hard to believe. USD/JPY is under additional pressure on the release, down to 110.04. Treasury yields are falling, down 3.8 bps in 10s to 1.328%.