University of Michigan August consumer sentiment 70.3 versus 70.9 estimate

Revised August University of Michigan consumer sentiment index









Preliminary report came in at 70.2.

Current conditions 78.5 versus 77.9 preliminary (was 84.5 last month)



expectations 65.1 versus 65.2 preliminary (was 79.0 last month)



one year inflation 4.6% versus 4.6% preliminary (was 4.7 last month)



5– 10 year inflation 2.9% versus 3.0 preliminary (was 2.8% last month



Recall, the preliminary consumer sentiment index tumbled to 70.2 versus 81.2 expected/prior to the lowest level since 2011.





The report suggests that the collapse does not imply an imminent downturn in the economy citing a similar fall in 2005:







The August collapse of confidence does not imply an imminent downturn in the economy. There was a similar episode which occurred in September 2005, with comparable declines in the Sentiment Index (13.7% in 2005 vs. 13.4% in 2021). The cause of the steep falloff in 2005 was the devastation from hurricane Katrina and rising energy prices. The impact of 9/11 was another non-economic event that had an immediate impact on consumers' expectations and emotions. Although economic expectations began to improve by year-end, the emotional impact on spending patterns lasted for a much longer time. That same type of persistent impact on spending patterns is now likely to reoccur.



