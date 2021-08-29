(Update) EU set to recommend halting nonessential travel from the US
WSJ with more on the COVID-19 travel ban from the US into Europe.
This has been bubbling away in the background for a month or so but looks to be firming up. Wall Street Journal reports:
Link to the Journal (may be gated)
- European Union is set to recommend halting nonessential travel from the U.S. because of Covid-19
- WSJ citing unnamed diplomats speaking on Sunday.
- A final decision is due on Monday. Two diplomats said they were not aware of any objections so far.