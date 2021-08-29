(Update) EU set to recommend halting nonessential travel from the US

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

WSJ with more on the COVID-19 travel ban from the US into Europe.  

This has been bubbling away in the background for a month or so but looks to be firming up.  Wall Street Journal reports:
  • European Union is set to recommend halting nonessential travel from the U.S. because of Covid-19
  • WSJ citing unnamed diplomats speaking on Sunday.
  • A final decision is due on Monday. Two diplomats said they were not aware of any objections so far. 
Link to the Journal (may be gated)  

