Update on Tesla cancelling its Model S Plaid Plus (tri-motor version electric sedan)
One for the TSLA folks, comes vai CNBC with more details on Musk's canning the model.
- canceled the most expensive variant of its flagship sedan, the Model S Plaid Plus
according to CEO Elon Musk in a tweet on Sunday
CNBC say:
Tesla had promised a Plaid Plus version of the Model S would deliver 520 miles of range, and acceleration from 0 to 60 mph in less than two seconds.
Like other North American automakers, Tesla has been grappling with a computer chip shortage and other supply chain issues.
Here is the link for more on the story.
TSLA is also going to face strong competition, Ford's new electric F150 Lightning pickup was launched last week and seem very impressive indeed. Biden was driving it: