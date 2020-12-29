Update on US COVID $2000 relief checks - passed by the House, Senate meets on Tuesday
The bill to pay Americans $2000 easily passed the House of Representatives:
Trump called the previously approved $600 checks a 'disgrace' (he wants $2000) and the Lower House of Congress has delivered for him.
The Senate will need to approve the $2k bill for it to become law, but their approval does seem unlikely at this stage, the Republicans controlling the senate are not amenable to the increased amount. What to watch next is Tuesday, this is when the Senate reconvenes. Leader of the Senate McConnell has so far shown no sign he'll even bring the bill to a vote. Democrat Senators have expressed support for the bill, Senator Sanders says he will take measures to stop the chamber from adjourning for the New Year's holiday break until a vote on the bill is allowed.
Thus, there is plenty of news to come on Tuesday in the US, stay tuned
Meanwhile currencies have added on a few points against the USD so far in Asia and equity-related products (futures for example) have also gained. Japan's Nikkei average is at its highest since August 1990 today: