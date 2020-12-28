US $600 checks will begin to be sent this week

US Treasury announcement on the COVID relief bill checks for individuals.

to begin seeing this week

if Congress approves top-up payments they'll be sent separately

On the potential 'top up' payments, Trump says he wants $2000 in total sent, Democrats are moving in the House to do just that. If the measure to increase payments pass the House (which is likely given the Democrats majority) it'll go to the Senate where the Republicans will grapple with it, indications so far are the Republican Party will not vote in favour of the increased amount despite Trump's desires. Republican's have majority in the Senate, so if the bill fails it'll be there and will not become law.







