US $600 checks will begin to be sent this week

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

US Treasury announcement on the COVID relief bill checks for individuals.

  • to begin seeing this week
  • if Congress approves top-up payments they'll be sent separately
On the potential 'top up' payments, Trump says he wants $2000 in total sent, Democrats are moving in the House to do just that. If the measure to increase payments pass the House (which is likely given the Democrats majority) it'll go to the Senate where the Republicans will grapple with it, indications so far are the Republican Party will not vote in favour of the increased amount despite Trump's desires. Republican's have majority in the Senate, so if the bill fails it'll be there and will not become law. 

US Treasury announcement on the COVID relief bill checks for individuals.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose