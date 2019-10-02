US September ADP employment change 135K vs 140K expected

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

Prior revised down too

ADP employment
  • Prior 195K (revised to 157K)
  • Service providing +127K
  • Goods producing +8K
  • Natural resources -3K
  • Construction +9K
  • Manufacturing +2K
  • Small business +30K
  • Midsized +39K
  • Large +67K
  • Full report
This is a modest miss. The downward revision isn't great but remember that the August non-farm payrolls report was 130K so it's still above that.

From Jeoff Hall: "[The ADP report] overestimated the official (BLS) change in private nonfarm payrolls in eight of the last 10 Septembers, for an average miss of +75k (min +10k, max +175k). In the two Septembers it underestimated, the average miss was -18k (min -23k, max -13k)." That's not a good sign for Friday's jobs report.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose