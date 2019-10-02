US September ADP employment change 135K vs 140K expected

Prior revised down too





Prior 195K (revised to 157K)

Service providing +127K



Goods producing +8K

Natural resources -3K

Construction +9K

Manufacturing +2K

Small business +30K

Midsized +39K

Large +67K

Full report



This is a modest miss. The downward revision isn't great but remember that the August non-farm payrolls report was 130K so it's still above that.







From Jeoff Hall: "[The ADP report] overestimated the official (BLS) change in private nonfarm payrolls in eight of the last 10 Septembers, for an average miss of +75k (min +10k, max +175k). In the two Septembers it underestimated, the average miss was -18k (min -23k, max -13k)." That's not a good sign for Friday's jobs report.





