US announces it will no longer be present in Northern Syria area
White House statement issued, main point:
- Turkey will soon be moving forward with its long-planned operation into Northern Syria.
- The United States Armed Forces will not support or be involved in the operation
- United States forces will no longer be in the immediate area
- Turkey will now be responsible for all ISIS fighters in the area captured over the past two years
Making note of this. Not expecting an immediate forex response though.