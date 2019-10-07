US announces it will no longer be present in Northern Syria area

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

White House statement issued, main point:

  • Turkey will soon be moving forward with its long-planned operation into Northern Syria.
  • The United States Armed Forces will not support or be involved in the operation
  • United States forces will no longer be in the immediate area
  • Turkey will now be responsible for all ISIS fighters in the area captured over the past two years 
Making note of this. Not expecting an immediate forex response though. 


