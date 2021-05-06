US April Challenger layoffs 22.91k vs 30.60k prior

Latest data released by Challenger, Gray, and Christmas Inc

The 22,913 job cuts by US-based employers last month is the lowest monthly total since June 2000 as this adds to another sign that the labour market is slowly finding its footing again as businesses and consumers start to feel more upbeat.





Challenger notes that:





"The good news is that employers are no longer undergoing massive cuts, consumers are beginning to feel safe traveling and spending, and the number of job openings is edging higher. The bad news is we're experiencing a labour shortage despite millions of Americans still out of work."

Well, that last line is not too encouraging.








