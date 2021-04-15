US April Empire Fed manufacturing +26.3 vs +20.0 expected

Prior was +17.4

New orders +26.9 vs +9.1 prior



Prices paid +74.7 vs +64.4 prior (highest since 2008 when it peaked at 77.9)

Prices received +34.9 vs +23.9 (record high since survey began in 2000)



Six month conditions +39.8 vs +36.4 prior

Employment +13.9 vs +9.4 prior

This is a great report but that jump in prices paid is going to get the market's attention. What's encouraging for the longer term is that the capital expenditure index continues to trend higher and is not far off the best levels since 2005.