US August durable goods orders +1.8% vs +0.7% expected

Prior was -0.1% (revised to +0.5%)

Durables ex transportation +0.2% vs +0.5% expected

Prior ex transportation +0.8% (unrevised)



Capital goods orders non-defense ex-air +0.5% vs +0.4% expected

Prior capital goods orders non-defense ex-air +0.1% (revised to +0.3%)

Capital goods shipments non-defense ex-air +0.7% vs +0.9% prior



With the revision to July, durable goods orders have risen in 15 of the past 16 months. That's a remarkable run and today's strong numbers underscore high demand in the pipeline despite bottlenecks.





Inside this report, the details are a bit softer as the volatile transport component is driving the gains. Aircraft orders rose 77.9% in the month while motor vehicles fell 3.1%.





