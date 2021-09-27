US August durable goods orders +1.8% vs +0.7% expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

August 2021 US durable goods orders data:

August 2021 US durable goods orders data:
  • Prior was -0.1% (revised to +0.5%)
  • Durables ex transportation +0.2% vs +0.5% expected
  • Prior ex transportation +0.8% (unrevised)
  • Capital goods orders non-defense ex-air +0.5% vs +0.4% expected
  • Prior capital goods orders non-defense ex-air +0.1% (revised to +0.3%)
  • Capital goods shipments non-defense ex-air +0.7% vs  +0.9% prior
With the revision to July, durable goods orders have risen in 15 of the past 16 months. That's a remarkable run and today's strong numbers underscore high demand in the pipeline despite bottlenecks.

Inside this report, the details are a bit softer as the volatile transport component is driving the gains. Aircraft orders rose 77.9% in the month while motor vehicles fell 3.1%.



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose