US August FHFA house price index +0.2% m/m vs +0.3% expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

House price data from the US housing regulator:

  • Prior was +0.4%
  • Prices up 4.6% y/y vs +5.0% prior
US house prices are ticking higher at a nice, healthy clip.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose