US August NFIB small business optimism index 100.2 vs 99.0 expected

Latest data released by NFIB - 8 September 2020





"We are seeing areas of improvement in the small-business economy, as job openings and plans to hire are increasing, but many small businesses are still struggling and are uncertain about what the future will hold."





Small business optimism rose slightly more than estimated in August, but the bounce owes much to a recovery in job-creation plans. That reaffirms some hope that labour market conditions will improve but there is a continued rise in overall uncertainty among businesses on the outlook moving forward. NFIB notes that: