US August NFIB small business optimism index 100.2 vs 99.0 expected
Latest data released by NFIB - 8 September 2020
Small business optimism rose slightly more than estimated in August, but the bounce owes much to a recovery in job-creation plans. That reaffirms some hope that labour market conditions will improve but there is a continued rise in overall uncertainty among businesses on the outlook moving forward. NFIB notes that:
- Prior 98.8
"We are seeing areas of improvement in the small-business economy, as job openings and plans to hire are increasing, but many small businesses are still struggling and are uncertain about what the future will hold."