US authorities investigations of ransomware hacks similar priority as terrorism

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

U.S. Department of Justice to ramp up the priority of investigating ransomware attacks.

Reuters report citing a senior official. More at that link.

Comes in the wake of the sever impact on US east coast fuel supply due to the attack on Colonial. And this week's targeting of food production. 

colonial

