US basketball player protests - All NBA playoff games today have been postponed

The National Basketball Association have called off the playoff games ... players refused to take the court in protest

Players protesting the police shooting of a young man, seven times in the back. Jacob Blake has been left crippled by the attack.





The player boycott of today's NBA playoff games was reportedly driven entirely by the players. League, and team ownership, are said to be not aware the protests were coming. Oblivious.







The shooting has triggered protests in US cities also.







