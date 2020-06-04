US CDC reports 14,676 coronavirus cases yesterday vs 24,955 a day earlier

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The latest CDC data

  • Deaths 827 vs 1045 a day earlier
  • Total cases now 1,842,101
  • Total deaths now 107,029
The CDC numbers tend to lag by a day but this is encouraging. It's not yet on the CDC chart but this would be the lowest in more than a month.
CDC cases

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose