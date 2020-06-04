US CDC reports 14,676 coronavirus cases yesterday vs 24,955 a day earlier

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
FOREX LIVE PREMIUM
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
Lagarde Q&A: We are 'confident' that a 'good solution' will be found on German court concerns
-
Lagarde opening statement: Economy has showed signs of bottoming out
-
Watch live: Lagarde hosts ECB press conference
-
ECB leaves key policy rates unchanged; boosts PEPP by €600 billion
-
ECB preview: What's the deal with PEPP?