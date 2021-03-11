US sells $24 billion of 30 year bonds at a high yield of 2.295%

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

The WI  was trading at 2.29% at the time of the auction

  • High yield 2.295%.  Last 1.933%
  • WI at time of auction 2.290%
  • Tail 0.5 bp.  Six month averages -0.2 basis points.
  • Bid to cover 2.28X.  Six month average 2.34X
  • Dealers 19.21%. Six month average 21.6%
  • Directs 20.2%.  Six month averages 16.5%
  • Indirects 60.6%.  Six month average 61.9%
Like the 10 year, the auction is not stellar, but it is not bad either.   The tail is 0.5% above the WI yields. The Bid to cover, was slightly lower than the 6 month average. The direct bids were strong. The dealers were saddled with less than average.  

US stocks have moved higher initially on relief with the S&P and Nasdaq trading at new session highs.  Yields in the secondary market have dipped a basis point or two.  
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose