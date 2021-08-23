US Chicago Fed July national activity index +0.53 vs +0.09 prior
Composite reading from the Chicago Fed
- Prior was +0.09 (revised to -0.01)
- Was +0.26 in May (revised to +0.15)
This report is a composite reading of 85 already-released economic indicators. Anything above zero is positive and is broken into four broad categories:
- production and income;
- employment, unemployment, and hours;
- personal consumption and housing;
- sales, orders, and inventories
The gain this month was led by improvements in production but three of the four categories were positive.