US Chicago Fed July national activity index +0.53 vs +0.09 prior

Prior was +0.09 (revised to -0.01)



Was +0.26 in May (revised to +0.15)



This report is a composite reading of 85 already-released economic indicators. Anything above zero is positive and is broken into four broad categories:

production and income;



employment, unemployment, and hours;



personal consumption and housing;



sales, orders, and inventories



The gain this month was led by improvements in production but three of the four categories were positive.

