US - China agreement "more symbolic than substantial" - no need to revise AUD and NZD forecasts

Commentary on the Australian and New Zealand dollars via BNZ

This in (very) brief:

The "deal" should for now spare AUD and NZD retests of early October lows assuming USD/CNY ranges beneath September highs, but it isn't a pretext for higher AUD or NZD forecasts.



The significance of Friday's agreement, slender as it is, is that for the time being at least it challenges the assumption underlying our current end-of-year forecasts of 0.65 for AUD/USD and 0.6150 for NZD/USD.

All we would say for now is that the chances of a near term re-test of the early October post-GFC lows on AUD around 0.6770 and NZD just above 0.62 have receded a little.











The lack of enthusiasm for the agreement is evident from analysts, this for example via Standard Chartered:

a 'mild compromise'

likely to boost risk sentiment in the short term

unlikely to reverse the deterioration in economic fundamentals that we see in Asia, Europe and now in the US









