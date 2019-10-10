US China Businesss Council: US/China trade deal is going to be smaller than hoped

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

....but something is better than nothing

A Doug Barry from the US China business council is saying:
  • A US/CHina trade deal is going to be smaller than some people had hoped. But a deal of any kind is more than a lot of skeptics have felt.  
Craig Allen also of the US China Business council said yesterday:

We are losing share rapidly.  If the light agreement is perceived to be 1st of a number of agreements or down payment on a resolution of issues that would be positive
Needless to say, wheels are turning, but "a deal" would come down to how hard a line will each side adhere to and to the mood of the POTUS. 
