Some timely analysis via ING, highlighting escalating belligerence from Trump and others in the US administration (not to mention responses from China).

ING, in brief (bolding mine):

US-China tensions may be a ticking bomb

markets continue to show complacency around rising US China tensions

Meanwhile, China started to retaliate against ... Australia, by threatening tariffs after Australia asked for an investigation on Covid-19

Re-emerging signs of market nervousness could mean that (selling) pressure on the dollar ... may ease, and that the yen should remain below 108.

The USD is showing a bit of a bid during the session here, it began before Trump's latest tweets.
















