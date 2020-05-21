US-China tensions may be a ticking bomb
Some timely analysis via ING, highlighting escalating belligerence from Trump and others in the US administration (not to mention responses from China).
ING, in brief (bolding mine):
- US-China tensions may be a ticking bomb
- markets continue to show complacency around rising US China tensions
- Meanwhile, China started to retaliate against ... Australia, by threatening tariffs after Australia asked for an investigation on Covid-19
- Re-emerging signs of market nervousness could mean that (selling) pressure on the dollar ... may ease, and that the yen should remain below 108.
The USD is showing a bit of a bid during the session here, it began before Trump's latest tweets.