US-China trade talk early finish speculation - "an open question"

This is not over! It began with the HK press saying the trade talks would finish early.

The White House denied it

Fox confirmed the HK story of an early finish:





Read from the bottom up:





CNBC report (via twitter):

it's an extremely fluid situation

As of 8pm, @WhiteHouse negotiators' information was that Liu He would depart Friday

A principal now tells @CNBC Friday is an "open question."

One possibility that Liao Min stays and Liu leaves. A Thursday departure also possible.







No

One

Knows

Nothin'!