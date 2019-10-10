US-China trade talk early finish speculation - "an open question"
This is not over! It began with the HK press saying the trade talks would finish early.
The White House denied it
Fox confirmed the HK story of an early finish:
Read from the bottom up:
- Fox reports that yes, Chinese Trade Team will leave after one day of talks on Thursday
- White House says reports of one day trade talks are incorrect
- Trade talks latest - no progress, talks cut short. here is what's next.
- ICYMI - bad news on US/China trade talks prompting risk off moves
- HK press says US-China talks are expected to last for only one day! No progress made.
CNBC report (via twitter):
- it's an extremely fluid situation
- As of 8pm, @WhiteHouse negotiators' information was that Liu He would depart Friday
- A principal now tells @CNBC Friday is an "open question."
- One possibility that Liao Min stays and Liu leaves. A Thursday departure also possible.
No
One
Knows
Nothin'!