US city of Redmond, WA, has declared a state of emergency due to coronavirus

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Redmond is a city in King County, Washington, 24 km east of Seattle. 

  • Microsoft's worldwide HQ
  • Declared a state of emergency intended to make it easier to ask for more resources. 

Eighteen cases of corvid-19 reported in King County
  • six patients have died at Evergreen Health. in King County 



