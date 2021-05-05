US clear statement of support for Taiwan carries "significant downsides"

Kurt Campbell is the U.S. policy coordinator for the Indo-Pacific, says that:

a clear statement of US willingness to defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack .... there were "significant downsides" to such an approach

"I believe that there are some significant downsides to the kind of what is called strategic clarity that you lay out," Campbell added, when asked about calls from some prominent U.S. academics and others for Washington to give Taiwan a more explicit security guarantee.







The background to this of course is the long-standing view on mainland China that Taiwan is a renegade province, not a separate country. And continuing recent tensions over the issue.











