US confirms it has added 4 further Chinese companies to 'blacklist'
The list is of those firms linked with China's military
- The administration says it has added four Chinese companies including chipmaker SMIC and oil form CNOOC to a defense department blacklist of firms deemed to have links with the Chinese military
- says it has also added China Construction Technology and China International Engineering Consulting Corp to the list
SMIC and CNOOC were flagged for inclusion earlier this week:
more to come