US considering giving some people half the dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine
A senior US official says giving the half doses would speed the rollout of the vaccine
Moncef Slaoui, head of Operation Warp Speed (the federal vaccine program)
- "We know that for the Moderna vaccine, giving half of the dose to people between the ages of 18 and 55, two doses, half the dose, which means exactly achieving the objective of immunizing double the number of people with the doses we have"
Moderna's vaccine requires two injections.