US construction spending for July 0.1% vs. 1.0% estimate

US construction spending for July 2020.

  • US construction spending 0.1% vs. 1.0% estimate.
  • Prior month -0.7% revised to -0.5%.
  • Private construction spending +0.6%. 
  • Nonresidential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $466.9 billion in July, 1.0 percent (±0.5 percent) below the revised June estimate of $471.6 billion
  • Public construction spending -1.3%. Highway industry construction fell -3.1%. Education construction fell by -3%
Weaker than expected construction spending drag down by public construction.

