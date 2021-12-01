US construction spending for October 0.2% versus 0.4% estimate

  • prior month -0.5% revised to -0.1%
  • construction spending 0.2% versus +0.4% estimate
  • Construction spending was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,598.0 billion, above the September estimate of $1,594.8 billion
  • Private construction -0.2% at $1,245.0 billion.  September private construction came in at $1,247.9 billion
  • Public construction rose 1.8% to $353.0 billion, . That was above the revised September estimate of $346.8 billion
