US construction spending for October 0.2% versus 0.4% estimate
- prior month -0.5% revised to -0.1%
- construction spending 0.2% versus +0.4% estimate
- Construction spending was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,598.0
billion, above the September estimate of $1,594.8 billion
- Private construction -0.2% at $1,245.0 billion. September private construction came in at $1,247.9 billion
- Public construction rose 1.8% to $353.0
billion, . That was above the revised September estimate of $346.8 billion
