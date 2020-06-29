US coronavirus - Arizona has ordered bars, clubs, gyms to close again (for 30 days)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

COVID-19 outbreak playing havoc with reopening the economy. 

Order from Arizona's governor to shut the businesses again for another 30 days. 
  • bars
  • nightclubs
  • gyms 
  • theatres


