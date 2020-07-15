US coronavirus - California record 11,126 new cases, 2nd biggest one day rise

Subscription Confirmed!
Macklem talks to BNN Bloomberg: Rates on hold for at least 2-years
Beige Book: Activity increased in almost all districts but remained well-below pre-pandemic levels
The Fed's Beige Book is coming up next
ECB likely a placeholder meeting without a sustained EUR impact - BofA
Fed's Harker: There is only so much policymakers can do to affect the economy