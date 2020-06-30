US coronavirus cases rose by over 40,000 for a 5th time in past 6 days

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Reuters with the number 

During the US on Tuesday infectious-disease expert Anthony Fauci said the US is "going in the wrong direction" in its effort to contain the coronavirus
  • daily case counts could more than double if behaviors don't change
  • indoor gatherings, particularly bars a major concern
Fauci was speaking with a Senate panel.

Also:
  • Idaho saw its largest ever increase in cases on Tuesday
  • In-person service at bars and nightclubs in Colorado will stop again this week,

 
