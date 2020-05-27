US coronavirus deaths rise by 770 vs 592 a day ago

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The latest CDC data

  • Total deaths now 99,031 on the CDC tally
  • Total cases at 1.678,843
It looks like we will pass 100,000 on the CDC count tomorrow with the data to be released Friday. The US numbers have fallen rapidly, as recently as last week there were more than 1500 deaths per day.
The thing to watch in the days ahead is whether we see a jump in cases but aside from a few hotspots, there's no indication of that now.
h/t @ransquawk
